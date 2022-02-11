The December quarter results of Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd. were marred by acquisition-related costs. The company completed the acquisition of Suburban Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in mid-November to expand its geographical reach into western India.

However, excluding the one-off, analysts say the earnings were reasonably decent. “Dr Lal Pathabs’ Q3FY22 result was better than our estimate, excluding the one-off acquisition-related costs," said analysts at ICICI Securities Ltd.

Revenue growth of 9.8% was driven by rising non-covid revenue and some contribution from the acquired Suburban Diagnostics business. It is the rebounding base business revenues that hold promises. Following easing of mobility curbs across the country during Q3, growth in non-COVID business revenue was at 28.1% year-on-year, said the company. Revenue from covid and allied portfolio, on the other hand, fell a sharp 46.8%.

Lower covid revenues had an impact on average realisations which stood at ₹753, down 8.5% on year, as per analysts. Excluding one-time acquisition and another cost, Ebitda margin was at 28.5% versus 28.4% in Q3FY21. Analysts at ICICI Securities Ltd said they expect EBITDA margin to be rangebound at 28-29% over FY21-FY24, with lower margins of Suburban largely offset by an improvement in operational leverage.

Analysts say the acquisition of Suburban was important from a long-term perspective of making Dr Lal PathLabs a pan-India company, and the company may prefer to gain scale over improving margins at this stage.

Meanwhile, the company, through regular geographical expansions, has continued to reduce its dependence on Delhi NCR sales. Delhi-NCR contribution was at 34% for Q3, and analysts say this metric should be around 30% next quarter onwards.

Improving geographical spread and digital investments make Indian diagnostic companies such as Dr Lal PathLabs well placed for growth. Also, organised diagnostic companies see benefits from regular market share gains from unorganised pathologies too. Overall, forward prospects remain good.

Nevertheless, it is the valuation of the stock that holds the key. Analysts at Edelweiss Securities Ltd said despite significant correction in share price, the stock still trades at 60x FY23 earnings, and is exposed to execution risk related to Suburban integration.

Unsurprisingly, the stock was down more than 3% in opening deals on Friday.

