Dr Lal PathLabs' Q3 performance hit by acquisition cost

Lower covid revenues had an impact on average realisations which stood at ₹753, down 8.5% on year, as per analysts. Excluding one-time acquisition and another cost, Ebitda margin was at 28.5% versus 28.4% in Q3FY21. Analysts at ICICI Securities Ltd said they expect EBITDA margin to be rangebound at 28-29% over FY21-FY24, with lower margins of Suburban largely offset by an improvement in operational leverage.