Dr Lal’s growth prospects may be priced in the stock

With the earnings beat, the forward earnings estimate for FY22 was upgraded by analysts, which will support the stock. However, covid-related extraordinary gains may normalize, going forward. The benefits from the shift of market share from the unorganized to organized sector, network expansions and its foray into new regions are expected to drive growth. The firm has adequately diversified its revenue stream, expanding into other regions and reducing the share of contribution from Delhi-NCR. In Q1, Dr Lal commenced pilot operations at its Bengaluru reference lab and it may soon start its Mumbai reference lab, after licensing requirements for the same are met. It also started operations at six satellite labs. All this will help drive growth momentum, said analysts.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}