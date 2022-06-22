Dr. Reddy’s growth strategy will require smooth execution2 min read . Updated: 22 Jun 2022, 11:39 PM IST
The emerging market business grew at a CAGR of about 16% in FY19-22 and there are plans to scale up this business
The emerging market business grew at a CAGR of about 16% in FY19-22 and there are plans to scale up this business
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd aims to enter areas such as disease management, nutraceuticals, biologics and cell and gene therapy as part of its Horizon 2 strategy, it said at its investor day on Tuesday. This is encouraging, but would also mean a rise in research and development expenses, which as a percentage of revenue are expected to inch up to 10-11% from roughly 8% seen in FY22. Note that the investments in Horizon 2 assets are likely to contribute meaningfully to revenue only by 2027.