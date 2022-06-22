Dr. Reddy’s growth strategy will require smooth execution

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd aims to enter areas such as disease management, nutraceuticals, biologics and cell and gene therapy as part of its Horizon 2 strategy, it said at its investor day on Tuesday. This is encouraging, but would also mean a rise in research and development expenses, which as a percentage of revenue are expected to inch up to 10-11% from roughly 8% seen in FY22. Note that the investments in Horizon 2 assets are likely to contribute meaningfully to revenue only by 2027.