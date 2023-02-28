Dr Reddy’s improves growth prospects in US with Mayne deal
The transaction’s cash consideration is $90 million plus contingent payments up to $15 million. This means enterprise value to sales of nearly 1x.
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd is bolstering its presence in the US markets. It has acquired the US generic product portfolio of Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. This includes 45 commercial products, four pipeline products and 40 approved non-marketed products. While the transaction is positive as it opens new areas of growth for Dr Reddy’s, it’s not without drawbacks.
