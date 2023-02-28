Dr Reddy’s improves growth prospects in US with Mayne deal

Dr Reddy’s growth outlook excluding gRevlimid is not exactly rosy given headwinds in the US markets. Also, “As Dr Reddy’s enters a period of investments to fund its next leg of growth, core margins shall likely remain under pressure. Thus, we see limited upside to our ex-gRevlimid numbers," said the Nuvama report. Given the pressure in US markets, it’s likely that near-term gains may be capped.