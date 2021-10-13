OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Mark To Market >Dr Reddy’s, Ipca among outperformers in pharma market in September
Listen to this article

The Indian pharma market (IPM) continued to see healthy double-digit growth of 12.4% year-on-year in September. The growth rate however eased compared to around 18% jump seen in August.

The growth in September was led by a rebound in the acute segment. The segment had seen subdued sales growth in 2020 and it had kept the IPM growth modest during the year. The acute segment sales clocked a 17.6% year-on-year growth during September. Chronic therapies, on the other hand, grew 7.3% YoY.

Among therapies, respiratory, analgesics, gynaecology segments were outperformers, exhibiting a growth of 45.8%, 28.1%, 17.3% YoY respectively during the month. Cardiac, diabetes, vitamin and minerals segments disappointed with a modest 2.7, 6.8% and 2.4% growth respectively, as per analyst reports.

New product launches declined in the month, clocking a growth of 2.5% year-on-year, while volume and price growth of 6.3% and 5.8% YoY supported the IPM momentum.

Among companies, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd and Ipca Laboratories Ltd stood amongst the outperformers with 34.9% and 19.8% year-on-year growth. Ipca posted a strong offtake in pain products (Zerodol franchise that contributes 32% of sales), which grew 42%, said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Dr. Reddy’s growth was supported by the respiratory segment (11% of sales), growing at 57% YoY.

Among the top 30, Indoco Remedies Ltd, Wockhardt Ltd reported 36.7% and 31% year-on-year growth respectively.

With a decline in Covid-19 cases, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals’ sales declined 19% YoY in September. Lupin, Cipla, and Cadila Healthcare also recorded lower than industry growth during September.

 

MINT PREMIUM See All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout