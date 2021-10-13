Dr Reddy’s, Ipca among outperformers in pharma market in September

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Indian pharma market (IPM) continued to see healthy double-digit growth of 12.4% year-on-year in September. The growth rate however eased compared to around 18% jump seen in August.
The growth in September was led by a rebound in the acute segment. The segment had seen subdued sales growth in 2020 and it had kept the IPM growth modest during the year. The acute segment sales clocked a 17.6% year-on-year growth during September. Chronic therapies, on the other hand, grew 7.3% YoY.
Among therapies, respiratory, analgesics, gynaecology segments were outperformers, exhibiting a growth of 45.8%, 28.1%, 17.3% YoY respectively during the month. Cardiac, diabetes, vitamin and minerals segments disappointed with a modest 2.7, 6.8% and 2.4% growth respectively, as per analyst reports.
New product launches declined in the month, clocking a growth of 2.5% year-on-year, while volume and price growth of 6.3% and 5.8% YoY supported the IPM momentum.
Among companies, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd and Ipca Laboratories Ltd stood amongst the outperformers with 34.9% and 19.8% year-on-year growth. Ipca posted a strong offtake in pain products (Zerodol franchise that contributes 32% of sales), which grew 42%, said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Dr. Reddy’s growth was supported by the respiratory segment (11% of sales), growing at 57% YoY.
Among the top 30, Indoco Remedies Ltd, Wockhardt Ltd reported 36.7% and 31% year-on-year growth respectively.
With a decline in Covid-19 cases, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals’ sales declined 19% YoY in September. Lupin, Cipla, and Cadila Healthcare also recorded lower than industry growth during September.