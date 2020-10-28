Dr Reddy’s modest Q2 beat may make the stock a pricey pill to swallow

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd’s second-quarter numbers compare well with the Street’s expectations. The firm revenues and margins have improved sequentially, and the results were just about marginally ahead of the Street. But the stock about 3% dip on Wednesday post the results shows investors are not quite enthused as expectations are running high from pharma companies.

The about 11% revenue growth sequentially, though, indicates good recovery after the lockdown. Some key regions such as Europe and North America showed a growth of about 6% each. Year-on-year revenue growth from these two key areas has been quite good because of the higher launches. The company launched nine products in the US, which aided revenue growth. Also, it filed two abbreviated new drug applications and has about 94 products pending approval. This should keep its US drug launch pipeline going.

Domestic revenues grew about 21% year-on-year, but this figure includes revenues from the acquired Wockhardt Ltd. Dr Reddy’s has lately launched covid-19 drug launches such as Favipiravir and Remdesivir, which could continue to keep the revenue momentum in the second half.

Note, however, that the pharmaceutical services and active ingredients segment also did well. After growing sharply in Q1, this segment’s revenue seemed to have kept pace growing at 20% y-o-y. The management said that there was a notable improvement in Q2 revenues sequentially, but growth is still below covid-19 levels.

Operationally, though, the gross margin contraction of 210 basis points due to lower export incentives and a change in the product mix was a bit of a disappointment. Selling expenses seem to be once again rising after the lockdown was lifted. Sequentially, selling expenses increased by about 3%, likely from the Wockhardt integration as well. But the y-o-y cost reduction still kept the operating margins in good shape. Ebitda margin came in 24.9% just about a notch ahead of the Street.

While the revenues may perk up in the coming quarters due to new launches, the recent run-up in the stock has made its valuations quite pricey. The limelight on pharma stocks during the lockdown has driven the Dr Reddy’s stock up about 49% over its pre-covid highs.

Given that some of the cost savings and the growth in revenue has been baked in the earnings expectations for FY21 already in the first quarter, the company’s earnings may not get an upgrade this time. That ends up making the valuations look quite rich at about 32 times FY21 earnings.

