Dr Reddy’s modest Q2 beat may make the stock a pricey pill to swallow

The about 11% revenue growth sequentially, though, indicates good recovery after the lockdown. Some key regions such as Europe and North America showed a growth of about 6% each. Year-on-year revenue growth from these two key areas has been quite good because of the higher launches. The company launched nine products in the US, which aided revenue growth. Also, it filed two abbreviated new drug applications and has about 94 products pending approval. This should keep its US drug launch pipeline going.