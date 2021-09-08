Dr Reddy’s move to exit some proprietary drugs has benefits

The company has focused on keeping costs under control in the US market by concentrating only on niche products and those where competition is limited. This has helped the company increase its focus on the domestic market as well as plans to expand in China. As such, Russia and the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) region are strong contributors to emerging market sales for Dr Reddy’s. Meanwhile, the US market continues to give trouble to Indian drugmakers and Dr Reddy’s is no exception. Pricing pressures have meant that the market is volatile compared with others. For instance, gross margins had come under pressure due to price erosion for the company in the June quarter.

