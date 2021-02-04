Dr Reddy’s prospects get a boost as Sputnik V vaccine shows high efficacy

Not surprising the stock has gained more than 5% during the last three trading sessions. The news flow has lifted street sentiments after the company disappointed with softer than anticipated US growth during the December quarter. Though India and Emerging Market performance remained strong, nevertheless pricing pressure in some key products in the US had led to some pressure on US sales growth during Q3. The analysts had been incorporating $10 million impact of 3QFY21 ($40 million annualized) due to higher competition. The same however is to be taken care by new opportunities emerging for the company.