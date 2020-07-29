The deceleration in the domestic pharma market did not quite stall Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd’s Q1 growth rate. The firm’s revenues jumped about 15% year on year, thanks in part to the sharp growth in the active pharma ingredient segment. But since the stock has run-up about 50% this year, further gains could be capped.

In fact, Dr Reddy’s pharmaceutical service and active pharma ingredient (API) segments revenues growth of 88% y-o-y was a bit of a surprise, and could taper in the coming quarters. One reason for this was a lower base last year. While the sequential jump of about 15% is quite good, demand was because companies stocked inventory. Analysts say that while this segment is likely to do well and get the benefits of the API stocking tailwind, growth rates may taper off in the coming quarters

Dr Reddy’s Europe’s 48% revenue growth given covid-19 disruptions during the quarter has been ahead of expectations. However, other regions grew largely on expected lines like the 6% y-o-y rise in US revenues. The generics pricing environment seems to be stabilising in the US, while DRL also gained from the depreciating rupee.

With five new product launches and with some of its existing products doing well, growth in the coming quarters could be fair in the US. Note that DRL has about 100 abbreviated drug applications pending in the US. Interestingly, the company has about 28 ‘first-to-file’ drugs as well, which generally tends to command better margins.

DRL has pushed new product launches across geographies even with the higher freight rates during last quarter. As a result, selling and administration were higher in Q1. This dragged down DRL’s Ebitda margin during the quarter to 23.6% against 29.5% a year ago. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

DRL’s gross margins were a bit on the higher side showing a jump of about 430 basis points over the year-ago period. While the company attributes to a favourable product mix and rupee tailwinds, it could well come off in the coming quarters. Some products may have got the benefit of pricing, which is likely to taper off in the coming quarters. Hence, gross margins may see slippages in the coming quarters, say analysts.

Besides, the stock’s run-up also poses a headwind for investors. DRL's galloping shares may be outpacing its expected earnings growth. The stock is trading quite high on the valuation price band at about 35 times 12-month trailing earnings. This may not sustain unless Dr Reddy’s continues to surprise positively, say analysts.

