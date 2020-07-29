Dr Reddy’s Q1 tides over covid-19 disruptions, but margins may not sustain

In fact, Dr Reddy’s pharmaceutical service and active pharma ingredient (API) segments revenues growth of 88% y-o-y was a bit of a surprise, and could taper in the coming quarters. One reason for this was a lower base last year. While the sequential jump of about 15% is quite good, demand was because companies stocked inventory. Analysts say that while this segment is likely to do well and get the benefits of the API stocking tailwind, growth rates may taper off in the coming quarters