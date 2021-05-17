Dr Reddy’s Q4 a mixed bag; Covid portfolio, Sputnik to drive forward prospects

On the positive side domestic sales grew 23 % y-o-y. Company is also working on drugs as Molnupiravir and Baricitinib for covid treatment. The spotlight however remains on the launch of the Vaccine Sputnik V. The company announced the launch of the same on Friday and can reap benefits on growth looking at the high need for the vaccine. The company has priced the imported vaccine at ₹948 apiece. Analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd had expected ₹400 per share gains for DRL if the vaccine is priced at ₹750. Nevertheless, since there is the possibility of a lower price point when local supply of vaccine begins, the street will be watchful of the same.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}