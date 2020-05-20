As some pharmaceutical companies have shown, covid-19 times are tough. But Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd’s results exhibit that pharma companies can still pull through quite nicely. Steady performance in the fourth quarter in all its divisions drove its shares up 5.7% on Wednesday. However, future gains will hinge heavily on how the company can further drive margin expansion

While the results were just a step ahead of analysts’ expectations, the fact that the company is focusing on sturdy improvements in operations is being seen as key to growth. In fact, overall revenues in Q4 were up 1.1% quarter-on-quarter.

Growth in some key markets such as the US is encouraging. Notably, its North American Q4 revenues rose about 13% q-o-q following product launches and volume growth in existing products. Of course, some of the higher volumes could be attributed to pre-stocking in the US due to covid-19 related lockdown.

Note that price erosion in the US has lately been negligible for now due to covid-19, and the increasing demand for supplies. However, pricing pressure could raise its head once the pandemic passes.

The company’s domestic business revenues grew about 5% year-on-year, slightly lower considering that pre-stocking was evident in the home market the last quarter. This is a bit worrying also due to the fact the domestic market has shown a high digit growth as per the Indian pharma market numbers. Some coronavirus-related logistics expenses have been a drag on revenues. Note also that a seasonal upswing is usually seen in Q2 and Q3 in the domestic market because of the flu season.

Given that healthcare is becoming a priority, domestic revenues should be steady in the next few quarters. Of course, some pandemic-led disruption in the coming quarters cannot be ruled out.

Dr Reddy’s has been looking at growth outside of the US and European markets. But even while the European market has perked up on the business front, growth in the emerging markets fell by about 13% q-o-q. This is a bit worrying as emerging markets have better margins.

Still, with costs related to products and operational expenses behind, operating margins have improved a notch. The Q4 Ebitda margin expanded to 21%, against 20% for the year-ago quarter. While this might seem small, it nevertheless shows that the recent efforts to cut back costs are shaping up well. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

Of course, the shares have run up 51% in the last year. The defensive characteristics of the pharmaceutical sector during the coronavirus-related lockdown has been a big draw. But at a price-earnings multiple of 32 times historical earnings, the stock may just be priced to perfection.

Share Via