Dr Reddy’s Q4 ship is steady, but margin expansion remains key to profitability

The company’s domestic business revenues grew about 5% year-on-year, slightly lower considering that pre-stocking was evident in the home market the last quarter. This is a bit worrying also due to the fact the domestic market has shown a high digit growth as per the Indian pharma market numbers. Some coronavirus-related logistics expenses have been a drag on revenues. Note also that a seasonal upswing is usually seen in Q2 and Q3 in the domestic market because of the flu season.