Mark to Market: Can Dr Reddy’s buy its way out of a slump?
Summary
- Acquisition of Nicotinell will give Dr Reddy’s access to key global customers, markets, talent
- Analysts are jittery as the acquired portfolio is a slow-growing business
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd’s acquisition of Nicotinell ticks all the right boxes—an expansive global footprint, strong brand recognition, and a ‘fair’ price. However, it will take more than a feel-good purchase to dispel lingering concerns around the Indian pharma major’s core business amid intensifying competition.