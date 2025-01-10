Can Dr Reddy’s shrug off Revlimid’s patent expiry?
Summary
- DRL also faces headwinds because of increasing competitive intensity in the generic market and exchange rate volatility.
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (DRL) faces a serious threat to its earnings, with its key product, Revlimid, going off-patent in January 2026. The company has taken measures, including launching some crucial products, which should help make up for the earnings erosion. Yet, the launches face uncertainties with regard to their approvals, etc.