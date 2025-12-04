Dr Reddy’s pins hopes on semaglutide, but timely approvals hold the key
The company’s exports plan faces delays in approvals, with the pharmaceutical drugs directorate of Canada issuing it a notice of non-compliance in response to its application.
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (DRL) received a shot in the arm on 2 December, when the Delhi High Court allowed it to export the weight-loss drug semaglutide, which is set to become patent-free in several countries including Canada, China and Brazil from January 2026.