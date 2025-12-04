Dr Reddy’s pins hopes on semaglutide, but timely approvals hold the key

Golden goose

The semaglutide opportunity comes at an apt time for DRL, which faces significant revenue and margin pressure once it loses exclusive rights to sell Revlimid, an expensive cancer drug, in January. The US business, which accounted for over 40% of generics business revenue, saw a 15% year-on-year decline in dollar terms in the first half of FY26 owing to price erosion and lower Revlimid sales. Against this backdrop, DRL’s earnings per share is expected to decline by 8% in FY26 and 8.5% in FY27 because of lower Revlimid sales, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates.