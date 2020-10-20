Drop in Britannia’s volume growth has investors worried; stock down 5%

Shares of Britannia were trading about 5% lower in early deals on Tuesday. Still, the Britannia stock is about 10% higher from its pre-covid highs seen in February. Based on Bloomberg data, the shares current trade at nearly 44 times estimated earnings for financial year 2022. According to Emkay, valuations still appear reasonable, given the strong earnings outlook. While covid-19 tailwinds may further taper down, a faster rate of decline remains a key worry for the stock, going ahead.