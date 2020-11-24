Drop in promoter pledges, debt key as Adani Ports stock soars to new highs

MUMBAI: Broader markets have been flirting with new highs and shares of many companies have been witnessing a so-called catch-up rally. The latest to join this bandwagon is Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. On Tuesday, the stock was the top gainer on the Nifty 50, soaring nearly 5% and touching a new 52-week high.

Going ahead, there are a couple of factors that investors will have to keep a tab on for this stock. Decline in promoter pledges is one. “We believe management commitment to drop promoter pledges over 12-18 months to 0-5% from the current 45% is a key re-rating trigger," analysts from Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd had said in a report on 3 November.

The second aspect is its debt. “Strong cash flow generation will aid deleveraging," said analysts from Credit Suisse Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd.

For FY21, Adani Ports expects free cash from operations after adjusting for working capital changes, capex and net interest cost to be in the range of ₹5,500-6,100 crore. As on 30 September, net debt stood at ₹24,831 crore with debt to Ebitda ratio increasing to 3.44 times. Adani Ports maintains net debt to Ebitda is expected to be around 3.5 times in FY21 and will come down within its target range of 3-3.5 times by FY22.

Meanwhile, better-than-expected volumes are helping investor sentiment as well. Jefferies has revised its FY22 earnings per share estimates upward by 10% to reflect a 5-6% higher FY21-22 estimated volume assumption.

Note that Adani Ports’ volumes rose 21% year-on-year in October, excluding the volumes from the recently acquired Krishnapatnam port. Adani Ports concluded the Krishnapatnam acquisition in first week of October. Further, Dighi Port’s acquisition is expected to be completed this current quarter.

To be sure, some are concerned about the volume outlook for the Krishnapatnam and Dighi ports. “Given Krishnapatnam’s dependency on coal cargo and Dighi’s lack of volume track record, these acquisitions would add to risk," said Credit Suisse analysts had said in a report on 4 November. Even so, the broker expects volumes to rise about 25% in FY22 on the back of a 10.7% growth in FY21.

Adani Ports has said it expects cargo volume to be higher in the second half of fiscal 2021. During the September quarter, cargo volumes rose 7% year-on-year. Overall results were strong last quarter, with consolidated revenues and Ebitda both increasing by around 3% year-on-year. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation and stood at ₹1,851 crore during July-September.

