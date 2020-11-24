Drop in promoter pledges, debt key as Adani Ports stock soars to new highs

For FY21, Adani Ports expects free cash from operations after adjusting for working capital changes, capex and net interest cost to be in the range of ₹5,500-6,100 crore. As on 30 September, net debt stood at ₹24,831 crore with debt to Ebitda ratio increasing to 3.44 times. Adani Ports maintains net debt to Ebitda is expected to be around 3.5 times in FY21 and will come down within its target range of 3-3.5 times by FY22.