Drop in retail inflation is a comfort but some spoilers lie ahead

Premium Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

2 min read . 11:42 PM IST

Food inflation at 3.11% in August has been the lowest so far in 2021. Much of this has been driven by the sharp 11% fall in vegetable prices followed by that of fruits. In September, vegetable and cereal prices have remained soft, according to economists