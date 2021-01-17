D-Street investors keep one eye on earnings, one eye on pace of vaccination

The mood of equity markets this week is likely to be driven by two factors. These are December quarter corporate earnings and pace of large-scale vaccination.
In this week, Nifty heavy-weights including Asian Paints Ltd, Bajaj Auto Ltd, Biocon Ltd and Ultratech Cement Ltd, will publish their quarterly earnings.
Largely, most companies are expected to report decent results with volumes continuing to recover. However, for many sectors, with crude and metal prices rising, input cost inflation is likely to impact margin growth. Net-net, given this sharp rally, the Street seems to have priced-in earnings recovery, say analysts. That said, a knee-jerk reaction cannot be ruled-outed in case of extreme negative earnings surprise, they caution.
Coming to vaccination roll-out, large scale vaccinations have begun in India and many other countries. The pace of vaccinations would decide how soon the global economy can get back on its feet, analysts say. While the stock market is pricing-in a faster economic turnaround, analysts caution about the downside risks from the fresh restrictions put in place in various countries to deal with the second wave of virus inflections.
Meanwhile, the new coronavirus relief package announced by the US government failed to cheer the global market. US President Joe Biden’s latest relief plan of $1.9 trillion, follows the $900-billion package announced last month. The fresh package includes measures like more direct payments to US citizens and government bodies to give spending a fillip and boost the economy.
Back home, in a run-up to the Union Budget, hopes and expectations from the Budget could keep the market's mood jittery, analysts add.