D-Street investors keep one eye on earnings, one eye on pace of vaccination

The excitement in the primary market continues to be high. The initial public offering (IPO) of Indigo Paints will open from January 20-22. Analysts are expecting a slew of IPOs to hit the primary market in months to come. They say, the buoyant market mood aided by ample liquidity is likely to attract more companies to opt for the IPO route for fundraising, analysts add. Investors would also be closely watching the offer for sale (OFS) of Steel Authority of India. Another public sector unit that was in focus last week was GAIL India for share buyback and interim dividend. Among other stocks, Bharti Airtel was in news for the likely increase of weightage in the MSCI index.