Dull demand a hurdle for tyre stocks1 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 08:15 PM IST
On one hand, input cost pressures are easing. This is likely to boost the sector’s margins. On the other hand, demand in the crucial replacement segment softened in the March quarter (Q4 FY23).
Investors in tyre stocks are facing a dilemma. On one hand, input cost pressures are easing. This is likely to boost the sector’s margins, which were languishing in recent quarters. On the other hand, demand in the crucial replacement segment softened in the March quarter (Q4 FY23), latest dealer channel checks by brokerages showed. This is said to be a fallout of steep price increases taken by tyre makers over the past few quarters to beat cost inflation. Higher interest rate and tightening credit supply also impacted demand from fleet operators, said analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd.
