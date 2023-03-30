Dull demand a hurdle for tyre stocks

Not just domestic demand, there is moderation on the exports front as well. Note that exports have been a crucial growth driver for the tyre sector lately. “Export tyre volumes had remained steady at 13-16 million tyres per annum over the four fiscal years through FY21, but almost doubled in FY22 to 30.5 million," said Ravleen Sethi, associate director, CareEdge Ratings. This was driven by factors such as increased adoption of the ‘China-plus-one’ strategy and strict anti-dumping duties against Chinese products. “Tyre exports did well in the half year ending September (H1FY23), but came under pressure in H2FY23. Exports are expected to be impacted in the coming quarters due to geopolitical issues and adverse macroeconomic conditions," added Sethi.