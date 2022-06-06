Shares of NMDC Ltd, a key producer of iron ore, closed Monday’s trading session lower by about 2% on the NSE. The company has slashed the prices of this raw material by 20-25% since the last revision on 25 May. Currently, the price of iron ore fines (64% Fe) stands at Rs3,310 per tonne, the lowest level since November 2020. The price of lump ore (65.5% Fe) is at Rs4,400 per tonne.

This is the second cut in prices by NMDC after the government’s decision to raise export duty on all grades of iron ore, and impose export duty on pellets. The move by the government would result in an oversupply of iron ore in the domestic markets. Note that this comes at a time when the demand outlook is subdued. For one, the advent of monsoon season would weigh on steel demand as construction activities will be slow. Also, consumers are in a wait-and-watch mode, anticipating further price correction.

View Full Image Free fall

What’s more, analysts expect iron ore prices to fall going ahead, as the domestic market would not be able to absorb excess capacity. “We see further risk to prices as at the current level, on ex-mine basis, NMDC and Odisha prices are at parity. In the recent times, NMDC has kept its price at 10% discount to Odisha-based miners in order to push volumes," said Amit Dixit, analyst at Edelweiss Securities in a note.

This is likely to impact profitability of NMDC, which reported 43% year-on-year drop in consolidated Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) per tonne in the March quarter. Sequentially, this measure fell by 18%.

However, global markets speak of a different trend. “Global (Australia) iron ore prices have risen about 4% to $133 per tonne month to date in Jun-22, vs $128 per tonne in May-22. NMDC’s discount to global prices has risen to 57.4% in Jun-22 so far, vs May-22 discount of 55.4%," said analysts at Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) in a report on 6 June. They further added, “Local iron ore prices continue to be at a significant discount to imported ore prices (we note that local ore is inferior with higher alumina content)."

Investors seem to be factoring in the above-mentioned concerns, as shares of NMDC have plunged by more than 35% on the NSE in the last one year with the stock hovering near the 52-week low seen on 26 May.

But near-term gains seem capped. “If the export duty on iron ore, pellets, and steel is not reversed, we expect a significant margin compression, in addition to a reduction in saleable volumes," said a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services dated 29 May.

Meanwhile, the meeting of creditors and shareholders for the approval of the demerger of Nagarnar steel plant is on 7 June. But given the muted environment for steel and iron ore prices, the response to this demerger remains to be seen.