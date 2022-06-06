Dull demand, cooling prices weigh on NMDC

This is the second cut in prices by NMDC after the government’s decision to raise export duty on all grades of iron ore, and impose export duty on pellets. The move by the government would result in an oversupply of iron ore in the domestic markets. Note that this comes at a time when the demand outlook is subdued. For one, the advent of monsoon season would weigh on steel demand as construction activities will be slow. Also, consumers are in a wait-and-watch mode, anticipating further price correction.

