Durables could take a while to charge up1 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2023, 09:30 PM IST
The slowdown is likely to be aggravated by a weak festive season, muted rural demand and elevated inflation levels, even as the quarter began on a decent note.
The slowdown is likely to be aggravated by a weak festive season, muted rural demand and elevated inflation levels, even as the quarter began on a decent note.
For consumer durables companies, the seasonally weak December quarter (Q3FY23) means financial results would be tepid. This is likely to be aggravated by a weak festive season, muted rural demand and elevated inflation levels, even as the quarter began on a decent note.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started