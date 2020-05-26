MUMBAI: Early trends show that the Q4 earnings performance of most Indian companies has missed analysts' expectations, with indications that upcoming quarters may see more downgrades. Some of the pain ahead was visible in Q4 results as higher provisions and lower sales dragged profits.

Revenues of 26 Nifty companies grew 1.9%, while Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) rose an average 8.6%. Net profits, however, fell 13.8% year-on-year in aggregate, according to analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Q4 revenues were expected to grow about 2.3%, Ebitda and net profit about 7.6% and 8.9%.

Of the 26 Nifty companies, only six have surpassed expectations while 14 lagged projections.

One worry for the market is that the pandemic has made it difficult for companies to provide “guidance" for FY21, even as business headwinds intensify.

"Q4 FY20 earnings season has brought to the fore the challenging terrain ahead with multiple headwinds and moving parts. The adverse economic impact of COVID-19 is expected to wipe out FY21 earnings growth. The two months of economic lockdown has taken a toll on corporate balance sheets even as underlying demand has suffered," said brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a note to its clients.

The banking sector was expected to do the heavy lifting but provisions for bad loans have been substantial, pulling down overall profitability. Concerns about loan growth and asset quality persist. In pharma, revenue and profitability have been flat in the past quarter. While pre-buying was seen in chronic therapies, a slowdown in acute therapies was due to the lockdown and to slower patient growth at clinics.

Although expectations were high for consumer and telecoms companies, some of them also lagged. Surprisingly, sectors such as automobiles, cement and utilities have been a step ahead of market expectation.

Technology was the only sector where the results were in sync with expectations. Besides, most management commentary on outlook and deal-wins has provided some assurance that these companies may continue to pull through in the coming quarters.

For the consumer sector, the impact on margins was due to higher costs incurred on ad spends and marketing while revenues slowed due to the lockdown. One takeaway is that analysts have limited earnings downgrades for FY21 to single digits due to an increase in consumption of staples.

Due to adverse market conditions, the impact on overall downgrades for the year could be even higher.

"The earnings upgrade/downgrade ratio for FY21 is significantly skewed in favour of downgrades so far, with 47 MOFSL universe companies seeing downgrades of more than 3%, and 10 upgrades of more than 3%. 29 companies in our coverage universe have seen FY21E earnings downgrade of more than 10%," noted Motilal Oswal.

As such, with the growth outlook tilted to the downside, markets may see limited upsides as balance sheets are likely to be stretched while volatility in the FY21 Q1 numbers will be high.

