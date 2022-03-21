After a brief relief rally, earnings are back in focus

Two factors have aided sentiment. The much-awaited monetary policy normalization by the US Federal Reserve has kicked off. For the first time since 2018, the US central bank has raised interest rates by 25 basis points to counter the raging retail inflation. One basis point is 0.01%. Second, there were hopes that the Russia-Ukraine conflict was nearing its end, though there are no signs of a truce yet. For India, it helped that Brent crude oil prices fell 4% last week to $111/barrel, cooling down substantially from more than $130/barrel seen after the war started.

