After a brief relief rally, earnings are back in focus

The monetary policy normalization in the US helped ease volatility in markets last week
Hopes that the Ukraine war was nearing its end also helped in boosting market sentiment
Equity markets saw some respite last week, with fear gauges NSE India volatility index (VIX) and the CBOE VIX in the US declining by 11% and 22%, respectively. Indian markets were shut on Friday on account of Holi. The Nifty50 index and Dow Jones Industrial Average rose nearly 4% and 6%, respectively, last week. Other Asian markets, too, recovered by around 2-4% during the period.
Two factors have aided sentiment. The much-awaited monetary policy normalization by the US Federal Reserve has kicked off. For the first time since 2018, the US central bank has raised interest rates by 25 basis points to counter the raging retail inflation. One basis point is 0.01%. Second, there were hopes that the Russia-Ukraine conflict was nearing its end, though there are no signs of a truce yet. For India, it helped that Brent crude oil prices fell 4% last week to $111/barrel, cooling down substantially from more than $130/barrel seen after the war started.
Given this, local developments, particularly corporate earnings growth, are again seen as a key trigger for Indian stocks.
“Now that there are some signs of the Russia-Ukraine conflict de-escalating and consequent easing of Brent crude, the focus for Indian markets has shifted back to corporate earnings. Commentary on margins, price hikes, and demand outlook is crucial. If India Inc. earnings fail to clock three-year CAGR of 15-18% in FY23, then that is a significant risk," said Sahil Kapoor, head of products and market strategist at DSP Investment Managers. CAGR is compound annual growth rate.
Inflation is a big threat. As Hitesh Jain, lead analyst at Yes Securities Ltd, said, “Prior to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, a widely held expectation among Indian equity market participants was that inflation would peak out by mostly by June, thereby aiding margins. Now, the view on inflation has drastically changed. While earnings growth is the key, yet again, the difference is that inflation has become a headwind."
So, Jain cautions that the FY23 consensus expectation of 18-20% EPS (earnings per share) growth for Nifty50 companies may moderate, depending on how the upcoming earnings season pans out.
Higher commodity prices pose a risk to companies’ profit margins as raw material costs rise. Further, the Indian rupee has depreciated around 2% against the dollar so far in 2022.
“A deterioration in the external position this year means that the risks are skewed towards further rupee weakness," economists at Capital Economics Ltd said in a 17 March report.
Elevated oil price and a weaker rupee are bad news for India’s macros. While some part of this pressure on India’s current account position is already factored in, further disappointment could pave the way for more downside. These factors and expensive valuations have dampened sentiments towards India, leading to relentless selling by foreign institutional investors.
However, domestic investors have absorbed this pressure to a certain extent, thereby restricting a steep fall in benchmark indices.
After the recent correction, the MSCI India index trades at a one-year forward price-to-earnings (PE) multiple of 21 times, Bloomberg data showed. MSCI Asia Ex-Japan and MSCI World indices are trading at a discount, with PE multiples at 11 times and 16 times, respectively. While India’s valuations have moderated, given the after-effects of oil and rupee, they are still above the comfort zone.
It remains to be seen how the Russia-Ukraine situation develops, especially with regard to sanctions, which would be a key variable for the global crude price outlook.
