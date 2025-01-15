India’s earnings growth mojo over emerging market peers is waning

For India Inc., the first half of FY25 (H1FY25) presented significant challenges, as earnings growth momentum faced a combination of unfavourable factors. Government spending, particularly capital expenditure, moderated due to the general elections. Urban consumption weakened amid elevated inflation and tight monetary policy, while muted incomes eroded purchasing power and also led to a decline in household savings. Together, these factors contributed to subdued earnings growth for Indian companies in H1FY25.