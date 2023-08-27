Earnings in focus for Coforge with stake sale overhang out of the way2 min read 27 Aug 2023, 08:07 PM IST
In June quarter (Q1FY24), Coforge reported sequential constant currency revenue growth of 2.7%. For FY24, it targets revenue growth in the 13-16% range in constant currency terms.
The wait is over for investors in the Coforge Ltd stock. On Thursday, the midcap inform-ation technology (IT) services comp-any said existing promoter HULST B.V. (Baring Private Equity Asia) sold its entire 26.63% stake in Coforge.
