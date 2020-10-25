Earnings may surprise, but delayed US stimulus to dampen market sentiment

So far, India Inc earnings kept the market sentiment upbeat. In the US as well, corporate earnings have been better-than-anticipation. In a note to clients on 23 October, analysts at Charles Schwab said, with roughly 27% of the S&P 500 companies having reported earnings so far, 73% have beat estimates on the top line while 84% have beat on the bottom line. This compares to the respective 65% and 85% seen in the prior quarter, the note added.