Earnings will put mid-, small-cap rally to test

These estimates appear aggressive against the backdrop of economic activity losing steam. Moreover, companies across the board have been battling severe operating cost pressures in the past few quarters. While broadly, many companies have taken price hikes, the impact of the steep input cost inflation on mid-cap and small-cap firms remains to be seen. Note that demand in many sectors is yet to reach pre-pandemic levels. Accordingly, analysts caution, smaller companies would report higher margin compression in Q3FY22 than larger peers.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}