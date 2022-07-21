Easing of supply chain constraints may soothe Gland Pharma’s pain

Long-term growth prospects appear intact, said analysts. Gland Pharma said there is no slowdown in demand. That’s a silver lining. Easing of supply constraints would be a key monitorable. The syringe shortage is likely to be resolved in Q2 while procurement hurdles for other components would persist for 4-5 months. The impact from price erosion is relatively low. In view of this and demand-supply dynamics, analysts at Yes Securities do not see the need to cut price-to-earnings multiple especially as FY24-25 growth expectations may not have changed considerably. Based on Yes Securities’ earnings estimates for FY24, Gland Pharma’s shares trade at nearly 27 times.

