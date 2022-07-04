Easing petroleum coke prices a respite for cement investors2 min read . Updated: 04 Jul 2022, 10:45 PM IST
Some large companies have also started sourcing coal from Russia, which is available at a 20% discount
Cement companies have been battling severe input cost pressures for the past few quarters. Manufacturers failed to adequately hike prices because of low demand, thus keeping their operating margins under pressure. However, investors in cement stocks can now heave a sigh of relief as petroleum coke, or pet coke, prices have started to ease.