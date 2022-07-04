Easing petroleum coke prices a respite for cement investors

“Our interactions with dealers, sales executives, and clearing and forwarding agents in the cement sector revealed that after a subdued May, cement firms attempted price hikes in early-June but barring a few markets with flat prices, other markets registered a further dip in June," Elara Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd said in a report on 28 June. As a result, the all-India average retail cement price corrected by ₹11 per bag m-o-m to ₹379 in June. One bag weighs 50 kg. Market intermediaries do not expect a price hike in July because of seasonal weakness with the onset of monsoon, the Elara Securities report said.

