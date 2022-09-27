Credit growth recovery boost for IndusInd stock2 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2022, 01:16 AM IST
Expectations are that the recovery in CV lending and micro-finance will give the bank’s overall loan growth a boost
Improving systemic credit growth has had a favourable influence on banking stocks. A case in point is IndusInd Bank Ltd, shares of which touched a 52-week high of ₹1,275.80 on 20 September.