Easy Trip IPO: Relying on grey market premium works, until it doesn’t

Based on this logic, Easy Trip Planners was considered a sure winner. The grey market indicated a listing price of over ₹310 a piece, or about 70% higher than the IPO issue price. So high net worth investors were willing to pay a financing fee of over ₹100 per share and bid for the shares, nearly certain that the price indicated in the grey market will hold when the shares list for trading on stock exchanges. The issue was oversubscribed by as much as 160 times, a record in the Indian markets.

