With the BSE Sensex cruising above the 50,000 mark, investors are lapping up stocks on offer in the primary market. The Easy Trip Planners initial public offering (IPO) is a case in point. Small retail investors have been allotted shares worth around Rs50 crore in the issue; but at the time of writing, they had already bid for shares worth Rs400 crore. Note this is just the first day of book building.

The Easy Trip issue is clearly being seen as a case of easy money. With the majority of the issue reserved for institutional bidders, free float is expected to be low on listing, and investors are betting on an unusually high listing pop. Of course, there is also the matter of winning the lottery with regards to allotment. Investors aren’t deterred by the valuation of around 60 times FY20 earnings.

Yet, for all the excitement on the Street, the Easy Trip business model itself is hardly anything to get excited about. It gets nearly all of its revenues through commissions from the sale of air tickets, which is a highly competitive business. Other online travel agency firms, or OTAs, such as MakeMyTrip typically diversify into the accommodation segment to diversify risks. In the case of Easy Trip, while it diversified into the hotels space as early as 2013, it hasn’t achieved scale as its agreements with suppliers are non-exclusive and short-term. “Our limited experience and operating history in certain of our businesses, particularly in hotels and holiday packages, and railway ticketing operations, makes it difficult to accurately assess our future growth prospects," the company said in its draft red herring prospectus. Air ticketing accounted for around 94% of revenues in FY20.

The short-term advantage of being predominantly only in the air ticketing space, of course, is that Easy trip is profitable, unlike other OTAs which are running high losses to grow their hotel booking business. “Note that firms such as MakeMyTrip (MMYT) are also profitable in their air ticketing business; but margins and growth prospects in this business are low, and so they have diversified into other segments to drive growth," says an analyst at a domestic institutional brokerage requesting anonymity.

Another risk of being present in only one segment is that a shift in competition dynamics can severely impact the business model. Air ticket booking is a highly price-sensitive business; customers flock to the cheapest venue and loyalty is generally low. Also note that firms such as Amazon and others with payments licenses in India have offered air ticketing options to their customers. Since this is only a small business segment for these larger firms, there is the risk of them increasing discounts to drive use of the payments products. This can severely impact smaller firms such as Easy Trip. But none of this is reflected in the IPO valuations, which values the firm at 14 times FY20 revenues. Nasdaq-listed MMYT trades at 6.5 times FY20 revenue.

Thus far, Easy Trip has done well to tackle competition. Its market share in financial year 2020 stood at about 4.6%, up from 3.1% in FY18. According to Arun Kejriwal, founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services Pvt. Ltd, “The company has also not received funds from private equity investors and, therefore, they have not burnt cash like some other OTAs."

While the conservatism is a positive, it sits a bit oddly with the relatively high valuation of the IPO. Of course, the major factor riding in favour of the Easy trip IPO is the exuberant mood on the Street. Kejriwal says, “The stock markets are in a good mood, which will aid Easy Trip’s listing."

And while MMYT’s revenue multiple is far lower, IPO investors are likely to get swayed by the fact that its shares jumped nearly 80% in the past six months, on the back of the reopening narrative.

Finally, the firm’s red herring prospectus lists some risk factors on loan write-offs and related party transitions, which investors would do well to note as well. “These loans (advanced by the company) included loans provided to certain related parties as well. The company had written off some of these advances, which were considered as no longer receivable. The company may continue to provide such loans and may be compelled to write off these loans," points out ICICI Direct Research. Am amount of Rs33 crore advanced by the company has been written-off in the past three fiscal years. The silver lining is that the amount of loans outstanding has reduced progressively.

