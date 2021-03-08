Easy Trip Planners isn’t the money-spinning biz IPO investors assume it to be

Yet, for all the excitement on the Street, the Easy Trip business model itself is hardly anything to get excited about. It gets nearly all of its revenues through commissions from the sale of air tickets, which is a highly competitive business. Other online travel agency firms, or OTAs, such as MakeMyTrip typically diversify into the accommodation segment to diversify risks. In the case of Easy Trip, while it diversified into the hotels space as early as 2013, it hasn’t achieved scale as its agreements with suppliers are non-exclusive and short-term. “Our limited experience and operating history in certain of our businesses, particularly in hotels and holiday packages, and railway ticketing operations, makes it difficult to accurately assess our future growth prospects," the company said in its draft red herring prospectus. Air ticketing accounted for around 94% of revenues in FY20.

