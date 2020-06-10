MUMBAI: The Street was not quite impressed with eClerx's performance with shares dropping about 4% on Wednesday. The company's fiscal 2020 fourth quarter numbers were weak and could keep the pressure on the stock.

The business environment had been improving for eClerx in both September and December quarters and with better operating leverage, margins were also looking up. The stock reflected this, jumping 73% from October to January.

But business slipped again in the March quarter with covid-19 impacting deliveries. As a result, the stock price is back near its October lows.

Revenues in Q4 fell about 7% sequentially, with the onshore business taking a hit. Besides, cost increases meant that operating leverage was also lower.

Overall, rising expenditure saw operating margin contract a significant 530 basis points. The Ebitda margin which was 27.4% in Q3 slid to 22.1% in Q4. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

While the onshoring business is just about beginning to recover, it will stretch ver the next few quarters. As a result, the improvement that was being seen in its business has now been further delayed. "Covid-19 will delay the reversal in eClerx’s constantly deteriorating financial performance since FY17, with FY21 also likely to mark a fall in earnings even though some improvements seem to be emerging around the onshore customer operations business," said analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services in a note to clients.

Analysts have trimmed growth expectations for the coming year. Profits in FY21 are expected to decline 15-17% as business growth will be slow and gradual.

One thing to note is that the fall in the stock, of about 74% since its February 2018 peaks, has pulled down valuations significantly. Currently, the stock is quoting at about 7.2 times its trailing 12-month earnings. Note that the company has decent cash on its books. Still, over the near term, the pressure on the stock may remain.

