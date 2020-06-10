eClerx services business drops in Q4; pressure may persist near term

While the onshoring business is just about beginning to recover, it will stretch ver the next few quarters. As a result, the improvement that was being seen in its business has now been further delayed. "Covid-19 will delay the reversal in eClerx’s constantly deteriorating financial performance since FY17, with FY21 also likely to mark a fall in earnings even though some improvements seem to be emerging around the onshore customer operations business," said analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services in a note to clients.