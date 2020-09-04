Economy products to lead near-term recovery in volumes for paint makers

MUMBAI: June quarter earnings of Indian paint companies were dull. But while overall volumes fell sharply, a gradual improvement in sales of economy products is a silver lining. Sales of emulsions, distempers, putty, water-proofing and primers have picked up since July, recent channel checks with paint dealers show. Post-earnings management commentaries also indicate a similar trend, with smaller cities and towns being the key consumption drivers.

Expectations are that a normal monsoon, a slew of festivals going ahead, and the gradual easing of lockdown restrictions will aid a recovery in paint sales in the economy segment.

“In recent times, the industry has been witnessing a gradual shift in consumer’s preference from the traditional whitewash to better quality ‘value for money’/’bottom of pyramid’ paints, especially in the tier II/III/IV cities. Growth prospect for these products (mainly putty, distemper, lower end enamels) is strong in the near term for the listed paint majors," analysts at Nirmal Bang Securities Ltd said in a report dated 1 September.

In recent years, awareness among rural households about applying lower/undercoat before applying a final coat of paint has also increased. This has boosted demand for low-end products such as putty, primer and distempers.

According to ICICI Securities Ltd, trade margins in primers and waterproofing are around 5%, which is similar to paints. Since these products are considered as essentials before painting, negligible promotions are done for them, it said in a report dated 30 August. Going by the domestic broking firm’s estimates, paint companies generate 25-30% of volumes from primers.

Simply put, higher sales of low-end products tend to aid margins without much advertising spend. Secondly, it helps in deeper penetration into smaller cities and towns. Also, listed companies are said to be aggressively pushing sales of these products to gain market share from unorganised players in this segment. Analysts say, especially after goods and services tax was introduced in 2017, regional brands are losing market share. Further, the ongoing coronavirus crisis is expected to accelerate this demand shift in favour of large paint manufacturers. Channel checks show that listed companies rapidly restored supply chains and logistics than regional brands as restrictions eased.

“The paints industry (with a market size of ₹50,000 crore as on FY20, including the unorganied market) may shrink in FY21, as smaller companies will find it difficult to operate and sell under COVID-19 safety protocols. Also, small firms have little cushion to manage fixed cost and their survival will depend on cash levels and government support," analysts at Elara Capital India Pvt. Ltd said in a report on 30 August.

