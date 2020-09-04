Economy products to lead near-term recovery in volumes for paint makers

Simply put, higher sales of low-end products tend to aid margins without much advertising spend. Secondly, it helps in deeper penetration into smaller cities and towns. Also, listed companies are said to be aggressively pushing sales of these products to gain market share from unorganised players in this segment. Analysts say, especially after goods and services tax was introduced in 2017, regional brands are losing market share. Further, the ongoing coronavirus crisis is expected to accelerate this demand shift in favour of large paint manufacturers. Channel checks show that listed companies rapidly restored supply chains and logistics than regional brands as restrictions eased.