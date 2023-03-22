Edgy equity investors turn off risk-on mode1 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 09:26 PM IST
According to the BofA March Global Fund Manager Survey, a systemic credit risk is now the top tail risk for the markets.
Even before central banks across the world could tame inflationary pressures, a potential contagion risk from the banking crisis in the US and Europe has made investors jittery.
